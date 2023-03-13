EthereumFair (ETF) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $3.21 Million

EthereumFair (ETF) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One EthereumFair token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001080 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, EthereumFair has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. EthereumFair has a total market cap of $32.16 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of EthereumFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 28.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.77 or 0.00419116 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,877.32 or 0.28323420 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000069 BTC.

EthereumFair Token Profile

EthereumFair’s total supply is 122,702,057 tokens. EthereumFair’s official Twitter account is @ethereumfair and its Facebook page is accessible here. EthereumFair’s official message board is medium.com/@ethereumfair. The official website for EthereumFair is etherfair.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumFair (ETHF) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumFair has a current supply of 122,702,057 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EthereumFair is 0.25617664 USD and is up 2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $3,226,845.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://etherfair.org/.”

