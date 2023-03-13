Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 644,912 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,807,088 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $64,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Etsy by 400.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 166.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Etsy stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.50. 2,323,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,261,571. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.93. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $151.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.46, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Etsy had a positive return on equity of 1,306.41% and a negative net margin of 27.06%. The business had revenue of $807.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total value of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,615.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 19,822 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total transaction of $2,488,453.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,169,412.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.87, for a total transaction of $2,770,339.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,257,615.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,542 shares of company stock worth $10,731,872. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ETSY. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $121.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Etsy from $145.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Etsy from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Etsy from $119.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.67.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following segments. Etsy, Reverb, Depop, and Elo7. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

