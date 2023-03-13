Euler (EUL) One Day Volume Tops $137.51 Million

Euler (EUL) traded 47.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 13th. One Euler token can now be purchased for $3.11 or 0.00013212 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Euler has traded down 57.9% against the U.S. dollar. Euler has a total market capitalization of $30.91 million and $137.51 million worth of Euler was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001615 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.72 or 0.00423030 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,740.49 or 0.28594037 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Euler Token Profile

Euler was first traded on August 25th, 2021. Euler’s total supply is 27,182,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,931,059 tokens. Euler’s official Twitter account is @eulerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Euler’s official message board is blog.euler.finance. The official website for Euler is www.euler.finance.

Euler Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Euler is a non-custodial permissionless lending protocol on Ethereum that helps users to earn interest on their crypto assets or hedge against volatile markets without the need for a trusted third party. EUL is an ERC20 token that acts as the native governance token of the Euler Protocol.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Euler directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Euler should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Euler using one of the exchanges listed above.

