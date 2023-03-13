Evolus’ (EOLS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $18.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evolus in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.
Evolus Trading Down 5.9 %
Shares of EOLS opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.84. Evolus has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $14.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The firm has a market cap of $455.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.93.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EOLS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 979.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Evolus during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Evolus by 453.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.
