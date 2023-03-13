Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Evolus in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Evolus Price Performance

Shares of EOLS stock opened at $8.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.20 and its 200 day moving average is $8.56. Evolus has a 1-year low of $6.51 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $455.23 million, a P/E ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.93.

Insider Transactions at Evolus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

In other news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $15,540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,214,871 shares in the company, valued at $35,404,916.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder Medytox Inc. sold 2,187,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $18,593,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,071,989 shares in the company, valued at $43,111,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 1,850,000 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $15,540,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,214,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,404,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Evolus by 979.7% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

About Evolus

(Get Rating)

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

