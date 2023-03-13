Experian (LON:EXPN) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.06) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,250 ($39.08) price target on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Experian to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,250 ($39.08) to GBX 2,900 ($34.87) in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Experian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,996.17 ($36.03).

Shares of EXPN traded down GBX 107 ($1.29) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,623 ($31.54). 1,520,085 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,690. Experian has a twelve month low of GBX 2,242 ($26.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,160 ($38.00). The stock has a market cap of £24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3,014.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,918.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,820.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.07.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

