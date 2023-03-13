Fayez Sarofim & Co Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.07% of Mastercard worth $193,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 44.3% during the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 1,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 28.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,321 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard by 49.2% during the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE MA opened at $341.07 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $390.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $366.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total transaction of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock worth $242,724,561. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Redburn Partners began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Mastercard from $406.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

Further Reading

