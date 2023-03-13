Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,541,799 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 16,520 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories comprises about 1.7% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned 0.26% of Abbott Laboratories worth $439,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,971 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,660. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $96.84 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $124.36.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.69 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on ABT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

