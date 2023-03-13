Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 768,939 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,295 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Walmart were worth $99,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 18,223 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,607 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,705 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,462,000 after buying an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 24,017 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $138.28 on Monday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The company has a market cap of $372.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.97.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 52.34%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 263,149,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,988,241,993.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 563,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total value of $80,194,380.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 264,873,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,680,924,595.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,155,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total transaction of $162,367,743.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,149,132 shares in the company, valued at $36,988,241,993.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,271,775 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,643,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

