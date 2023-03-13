Fayez Sarofim & Co Decreases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 755,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 951,639 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $35,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its position in TotalEnergies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TotalEnergies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Down 3.6 %

TTE opened at $58.83 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company had revenue of $63.88 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($72.34) to €73.00 ($77.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.27.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Recommended Stories

