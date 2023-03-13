Fayez Sarofim & Co Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $11,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 185,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,916,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $455.00 to $444.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.70.

Eli Lilly and Stock Up 2.1 %

LLY stock opened at $321.75 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.12. The company has a market capitalization of $305.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $267.32 and a 12 month high of $384.44.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.



