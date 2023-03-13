Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $47.93 Million Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fayez Sarofim & Co decreased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 173,241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Gartner were worth $47,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 29.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 57,923 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,027,000 after acquiring an additional 13,098 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Summit Financial LLC bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.5% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castellan Group bought a new position in Gartner during the third quarter worth about $3,364,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $310.16 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $336.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $321.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.39 and a 52-week high of $358.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Insider Activity at Gartner

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a return on equity of 2,645.96% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $1,540,300.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,954,231.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $1,067,485.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,683 shares of company stock valued at $14,934,903. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $370.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $359.00.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

