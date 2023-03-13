Fayez Sarofim & Co Has $512.36 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Fayez Sarofim & Co cut its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,688,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,042 shares during the quarter. Altria Group comprises 2.0% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.71% of Altria Group worth $512,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 159,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,858,000 after buying an additional 1,275,790 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,579,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,957,671,000 after buying an additional 513,208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,517,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,002,000 after buying an additional 1,192,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,220,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,072,000 after buying an additional 161,289 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock opened at $46.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.30. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.05.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 284.29% and a net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.13.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

