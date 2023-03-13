Fayez Sarofim & Co Raises Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 509,937 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,342 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.11% of Zoetis worth $75,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Zoetis by 264.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,770,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth about $994,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 64,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.83.

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $161.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.15 and a fifty-two week high of $201.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.06.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products and services, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision animal health technology. The firm operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The United States segment is involved in U.S.

