Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 15,921 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lessened its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,467,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 15,921 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for approximately 1.3% of Fayez Sarofim & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $341,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 16,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,784,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 50,993 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,868,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 50.7% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 32,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 36.6% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Down 0.1 %

APD stock opened at $280.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.41 and a 52-week high of $328.56. The firm has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.84.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $292.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $312.75.

Insider Transactions at Air Products and Chemicals

In other news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

