Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 20,097 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,633,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 20,097 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co owned approximately 0.39% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $242,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CP stock opened at $72.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.1424 per share. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 19.44%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

