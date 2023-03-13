Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (AGM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 1.10 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is a positive change from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a payout ratio of 31.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Federal Agricultural Mortgage to earn $13.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of NYSE AGM traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $127.39. The company had a trading volume of 50,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,261. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a twelve month low of $90.38 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average is $119.42.

In other Federal Agricultural Mortgage news, Director Charles A. Stones sold 344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.54, for a total value of $50,065.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,924.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 213.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 29,038 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,930,000 after purchasing an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 16,706 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 432.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,404 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,362,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGM. StockNews.com lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Sidoti lowered Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation. engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

