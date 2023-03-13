Fetch.ai Price Hits $0.38 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 19.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $308.74 million and approximately $138.11 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001686 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00071929 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00052481 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000273 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00008746 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00023525 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000903 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000222 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,912,300 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Fetch.ai is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

