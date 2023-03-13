Financial Analysis: Spirit Airlines (SAVE) and Its Peers

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Spirit Airlines to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Spirit Airlines and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spirit Airlines 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit Airlines Competitors 569 2016 3175 178 2.50

As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 12.63%. Given Spirit Airlines’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit Airlines has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Spirit Airlines has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit Airlines’ rivals have a beta of 2.11, suggesting that their average share price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spirit Airlines -10.93% -10.51% -2.15% Spirit Airlines Competitors -6.28% -40.34% -1.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spirit Airlines and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Spirit Airlines $5.07 billion -$554.15 million -3.33 Spirit Airlines Competitors $11.58 billion -$605.66 million -10.27

Spirit Airlines’ rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Spirit Airlines. Spirit Airlines is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.7% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Spirit Airlines shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Spirit Airlines rivals beat Spirit Airlines on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc. engages in the provision of air transportation services. Its operations are concentrated in markets such as South Florida, the Caribbean, Latin America, and the Northeast and Northern Midwest regions of the United States. The firm offers travel insurance, carry-on and checked baggage, online booking, and other services. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

