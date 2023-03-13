Financial Comparison: RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB)

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB – Get Rating) and Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RBB Bancorp $192.22 million 1.64 $64.33 million $3.33 4.98 Civista Bancshares $137.03 million 2.25 $39.43 million $2.59 7.56

RBB Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Civista Bancshares. RBB Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Civista Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RBB Bancorp 33.47% 13.78% 1.62% Civista Bancshares 26.23% 12.69% 1.25%

Dividends

This table compares RBB Bancorp and Civista Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

RBB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Civista Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. RBB Bancorp pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Civista Bancshares pays out 21.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. RBB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. RBB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.6% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 20.9% of RBB Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Civista Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

RBB Bancorp has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Civista Bancshares has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for RBB Bancorp and Civista Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RBB Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Civista Bancshares 0 1 3 0 2.75

RBB Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $22.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.30%. Civista Bancshares has a consensus target price of $27.20, suggesting a potential upside of 38.92%. Given Civista Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Civista Bancshares is more favorable than RBB Bancorp.

Summary

RBB Bancorp beats Civista Bancshares on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, SBA 7A and 504 loans, mortgage loans, trade finance, and a range of depository accounts. The company was founded in January 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans. The company was founded on February 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Sandusky, OH.

