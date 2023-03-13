First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Short Interest Update

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Stock Performance
FIBH stock remained flat at $40.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. First Bancshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $46.03.
About First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH)
