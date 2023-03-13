First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH) Short Interest Update

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) (OTCMKTS:FIBH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH) Stock Performance

FIBH stock remained flat at $40.00 during midday trading on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. First Bancshares Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $46.03.

About First Bancshares Inc. (Bellevue, OH)

First Bancshares, Inc (Ohio) operates as a bank holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services and property management. It offers personal, business, online, and mobile banking. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Bellevue, OH.

