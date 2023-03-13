First Business Financial Services Inc. Decreases Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

First Business Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 85.5% in the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNP opened at $195.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.70 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $205.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.03. The firm has a market cap of $119.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNP shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $218.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $532,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Further Reading

