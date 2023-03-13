First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

First Business Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 460.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,255,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,287,000 after buying an additional 4,317,550 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,148,000 after buying an additional 935,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,507,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,992,380,000 after buying an additional 770,172 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,454,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,083,367,000 after buying an additional 755,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,362,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,056,972,000 after buying an additional 700,606 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ANET opened at $144.84 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $152.07. The firm has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

ANET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.89.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total transaction of $2,293,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $372,054.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 226,962 shares of company stock valued at $32,194,339. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.