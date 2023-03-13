First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.40 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,095 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,673 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 2,373 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,155 shares in the company, valued at $3,232,496.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total value of $604,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,304,510.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.59, for a total value of $98,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,496.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,881 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EA. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Electronic Arts from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Electronic Arts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.54.

Shares of EA opened at $108.81 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.59. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.81 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $30.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.86.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

