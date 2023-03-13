First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.90 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for about 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.70.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $318.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $267.32 and a 12 month high of $384.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.39 and a 200-day moving average of $341.12. The company has a market capitalization of $302.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

