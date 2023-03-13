First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $45.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First Business Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up about 6.5% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $45,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

IWF opened at $222.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

