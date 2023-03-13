First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 229 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter worth $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 104.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

General Dynamics Stock Down 1.1 %

GD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

NYSE GD opened at $218.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.84. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $207.42 and a 1 year high of $256.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $234.36 and its 200 day moving average is $237.39.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.31%.

General Dynamics Profile



General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Further Reading

