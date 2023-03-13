First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.21

First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.21 and last traded at $12.80, with a volume of 359929 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FCF shares. StockNews.com lowered First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered First Commonwealth Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.28.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $120.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

Insider Transactions at First Commonwealth Financial

In related news, CEO T Michael Price acquired 13,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.87 per share, for a total transaction of $183,250.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,462,755.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Commonwealth Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 6.9% in the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 17,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

