First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the February 13th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Community

In other news, Director Jan H. Hollar acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.60 per share, with a total value of $39,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,036.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Community by 314.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in First Community during the second quarter valued at $150,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in First Community during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in First Community by 8.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First Community by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Community Trading Down 1.8 %

FCCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on First Community from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Community in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

FCCO traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $19.88. 11,685 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,102. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. First Community has a 12 month low of $16.97 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.51.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.81 million. First Community had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 23.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Community will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

First Community Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.17%.

About First Community

First Community Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

