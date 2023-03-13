First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FCRD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.44. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $4.91.
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.79%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC
About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC
First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (FCRD)
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
- FedEx Is A Buy Going Into Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.