First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD) Earns Market Perform Rating from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated their market perform rating on shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCRD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $4.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 286,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,559. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.84 million, a P/E ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.44. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $4.91.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.79%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

About First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCRD. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 42.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a traded fund. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

