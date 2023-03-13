First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Trading Down 23.3%

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) shares were down 23.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.78 and last traded at $15.41. Approximately 5,509,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 5,822,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 18th.

First Horizon Trading Down 15.8 %

The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.99.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $883.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Insider Activity at First Horizon

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $115,800.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $115,800.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 145,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,594,196.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 93,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $2,310,293.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,396,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,627,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $26,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

