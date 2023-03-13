First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) versus LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB) Financial Review

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) and LINKBANCORP (NASDAQ:LNKB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.7% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of LINKBANCORP shares are held by institutional investors. 7.2% of First Internet Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Internet Bancorp and LINKBANCORP, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Internet Bancorp 0 4 0 0 2.00 LINKBANCORP 0 2 1 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

First Internet Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $32.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.05%. LINKBANCORP has a consensus target price of $8.67, indicating a potential upside of 16.33%. Given First Internet Bancorp’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Internet Bancorp is more favorable than LINKBANCORP.

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and LINKBANCORP’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Internet Bancorp $178.16 million 1.19 $35.54 million $3.70 6.18 LINKBANCORP $43.22 million 2.58 $5.60 million N/A N/A

First Internet Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than LINKBANCORP.

Profitability

This table compares First Internet Bancorp and LINKBANCORP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Internet Bancorp 19.95% 10.14% 0.89% LINKBANCORP 12.95% 5.49% 0.59%

Dividends

First Internet Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. LINKBANCORP pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. First Internet Bancorp pays out 6.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

First Internet Bancorp beats LINKBANCORP on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing. The company was founded on September 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

About LINKBANCORP

LINKBANCORP, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for The Gratz Bank, a full-service state chartered commercial bank in Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, saving accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposits. The company's loan portfolio comprises small business, real estate, agricultural, home equity, consumer lending, commercial, municipal, term, lines of credit, auto, and home mortgage and construction loans. It also provides debit cards, mobile banking, card valet app, e-statements, ATMs, online banking and bill pay, and other services. The company operates through a main office located in Gratz, Pennsylvania, as well as bank offices located in Camp Hill, Gratz, Valley View, Harrisburg, Herndon, Lancaster, Pottsville, Trevorton, West Chester, and Minersville. Pennsylvania. LINKBANCORP, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

