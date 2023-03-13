First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.29

First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.29 and last traded at $25.31, with a volume of 4932 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on FMBH shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Get First Mid Bancshares alerts:

First Mid Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $519.88 million, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

First Mid Bancshares Dividend Announcement

First Mid Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FMBH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.48%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Mid Bancshares news, CEO Bradley L. Beesley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $32,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,223.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Mid Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 134.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 255,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 146,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. 33.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Mid Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Mid Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.