First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.07

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $17.07 and last traded at $17.08, with a volume of 313203 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.71.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 930.1% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

