FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Lowered to $41.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FE stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.85. 2,444,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,914,953. FirstEnergy has a 1-year low of $35.32 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

FirstEnergy Dividend Announcement

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 219.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FirstEnergy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $325,878,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in FirstEnergy by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $826,146,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,540 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in FirstEnergy by 217.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,924,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $112,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.