Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CAO Sells $33,188.40 in Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Flex Stock Down 3.0 %
Shares of Flex stock opened at $21.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.49.
Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Flex had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Flex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,202,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,214,000 after buying an additional 611,858 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Flex by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,155,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,241 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Flex by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,792,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Flex by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,020,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,506,000 after purchasing an additional 106,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP grew its position in Flex by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 10,785,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,446,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.
