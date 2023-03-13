Foghorn Therapeutics’ (FHTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 379.85% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $217.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.15. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $18.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
