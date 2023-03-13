Foghorn Therapeutics’ (FHTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 379.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Foghorn Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $5.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,493. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.70. The firm has a market cap of $217.78 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.15. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.51 and a 52-week high of $18.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,433,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 225.5% in the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 777,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 538,660 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,770.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 544,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after buying an additional 515,796 shares during the period. Finally, Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

