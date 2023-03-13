Franchise Capital Ltd Invests $9.69 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 34,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,691,000. Enphase Energy makes up approximately 4.2% of Franchise Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in Enphase Energy by 14.0% during the third quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 2,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $372,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $558,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total transaction of $4,896,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,327 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.65, for a total value of $11,902,541.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,131,459 shares in the company, valued at $370,722,541.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 15,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.42, for a total value of $4,896,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,327 shares of company stock valued at $19,289,007 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

ENPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $326.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. OTR Global lowered Enphase Energy to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $282.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.08.

ENPH opened at $208.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 75.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.86. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.67 and a fifty-two week high of $339.92.

Enphase Energy, Inc is a global energy technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. The firm’s products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps.

