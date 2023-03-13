Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.462 per share on Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$180.50 on Monday. Franco-Nevada has a fifty-two week low of C$151.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$213.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$186.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$178.33. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a current ratio of 24.34.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$201.50.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.