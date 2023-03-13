Frank B. Holding, Jr. Acquires 165 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $650.00 per share, with a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 93,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,860,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

First Citizens BancShares Trading Down 4.4 %

FCNCA traded down $27.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $588.82. 302,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,651. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $761.46 and its 200 day moving average is $792.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $564.45 and a 12 month high of $885.38.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $20.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $23.34 by ($2.40). First Citizens BancShares had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 89.53 earnings per share for the current year.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. The company operates under the following segments: General Banking, Commercial Banking, Rail, and Corporate. The General Banking delivers services to individuals through branch networks.

