Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) VP Donald P. Kenney Sells 1,400 Shares

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.74, for a total value of $129,836.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,155.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FELE traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.37. 157,174 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,306. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.27 and a 52-week high of $100.00.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.09). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $489.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.225 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Franklin Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.67.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 130.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $38,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. 79.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

