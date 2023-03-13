Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Shares Purchased by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,529 shares during the quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSP. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have commented on FSP. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.
FSP stock traded down $0.11 on Monday, reaching $1.90. 810,850 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 856,452. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $6.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Franklin Street Properties’s payout ratio is 400.40%.
Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment. The Real Estate Operation segment is involved in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate, and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.
