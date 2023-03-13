Fred Alger Management LLC Acquires 11,696 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,139,124 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,696 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 3.72% of Q2 worth $68,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Q2 by 370.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Q2 by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Q2 in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Q2 by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Q2 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Q2 from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Q2 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.85.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $81,663.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 205,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,597,877.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 55,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total transaction of $1,780,067.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,182,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 87,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,532 in the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE QTWO opened at $24.59 on Monday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.12.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Q2 had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.58%. The business had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.17 million. As a group, analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

