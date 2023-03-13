Fred Alger Management LLC Buys 204,116 Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,616,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 204,116 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $77,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,945,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,865,000 after acquiring an additional 908,588 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,086,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,198,000 after purchasing an additional 540,858 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,240,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after purchasing an additional 178,068 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,985 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,743,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,061,000 after purchasing an additional 848,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other Clearwater Analytics news, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 45,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total value of $876,531.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,828,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,002,466.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Morris Kochansky sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $35,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,013.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,256 shares of company stock valued at $12,165,243 in the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of CWAN opened at $13.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.23 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.42.

CWAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $18.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities. The company offers investment accounting and reporting, performance measurement, compliance monitoring, and risk analytics solutions.

