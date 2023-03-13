Fred Alger Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,684 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 103,934 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $148,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth $496,810,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at $331,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,432,900,000 after purchasing an additional 491,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after buying an additional 488,601 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.16.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $468.92 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $493.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The retailer reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $55.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.61 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total transaction of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,972.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.69, for a total transaction of $1,259,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,592,861.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.95, for a total value of $733,425.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,093 shares in the company, valued at $4,934,972.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.