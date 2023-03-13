Fred Alger Management LLC Has $157.49 Million Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Fred Alger Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,180,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 367,521 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises 0.8% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 0.30% of Eaton worth $157,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Price Performance

Eaton stock opened at $167.90 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.38.

Eaton Increases Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,291,899.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total value of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eaton from $169.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eaton has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

