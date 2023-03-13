Fred Alger Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 2.10% of HealthEquity worth $119,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 151.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,277,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,838,000 after acquiring an additional 769,908 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the third quarter worth about $50,183,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 299.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 791,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,588,000 after purchasing an additional 593,172 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the second quarter worth about $25,965,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 11.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,589,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,378,000 after purchasing an additional 373,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HealthEquity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.62.

In other HealthEquity news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,023 shares in the company, valued at $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $56.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.45. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

