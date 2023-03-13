Fred Alger Management LLC Purchases 97,417 Shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,534,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,417 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned 2.50% of Evolent Health worth $91,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 17.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,462,564 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,264 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 162.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,782,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,118 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Evolent Health by 31.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,509,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,655,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,004,000 after acquiring an additional 793,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Evolent Health by 1,894.5% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 753,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,060,000 after buying an additional 715,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on EVH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Evolent Health in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Evolent Health Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVH opened at $30.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. Evolent Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.83 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $382.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.68 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Evolent Health

In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Evolent Health news, Director Frank J. Williams sold 90,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $3,110,053.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 936,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,221,353.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank J. Williams sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $3,847,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 626,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,914,235.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 384,284 shares of company stock worth $12,488,955. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc engages in the provision of health care delivery and payment services. It deals with population health management, health plan and third party administration, network performance and pharmacy benefit management, risk adjustment, analytics and performance improvement, and technology and electronic medical record integration.

