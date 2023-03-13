Fred Alger Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 823,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,272 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for about 1.4% of Fred Alger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 0.58% of McKesson worth $279,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in McKesson by 4.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $1,610,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in McKesson by 17.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth about $598,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of MCK opened at $336.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $366.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $367.33. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $279.31 and a 52-week high of $401.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.59.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 216.12% and a net margin of 1.15%. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 25.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on McKesson from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.30.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total transaction of $59,573.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,562.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $2,818,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,780,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nancy Avila sold 161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.02, for a total value of $59,573.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,562.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

