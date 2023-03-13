Fred Alger Management LLC Reduces Stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Fred Alger Management LLC reduced its position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,428,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,454 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC owned about 2.60% of Sprout Social worth $86,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Sprout Social by 238.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 192,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 135,917 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 962,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,395,000 after buying an additional 7,986 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 124,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 51,781 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 7,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 979,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,461,000 after buying an additional 168,338 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPT stock opened at $55.85 on Monday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $85.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08.

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 4,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $378,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 276,575 shares in the company, valued at $18,674,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,641 shares of company stock worth $5,310,524. 13.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Sprout Social from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sprout Social from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

